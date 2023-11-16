FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$271.50.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$250.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$242.71. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$197.66 and a twelve month high of C$256.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

