FY2023 EPS Estimates for BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Boosted by Analyst

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BTCS in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

BTCS Trading Up 4.5 %

About BTCS

BTCS stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.73. BTCS has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.25.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

