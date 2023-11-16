FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Raised by Capital One Financial

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.67). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.