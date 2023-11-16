FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Lowered by Analyst

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELDN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ELDN stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.