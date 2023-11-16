FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Reduced by Analyst

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of EQ opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Equillium has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

