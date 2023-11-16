FY2023 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. Lowered by Leede Jones Gab (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Leede Jones Gab has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.45 million, a PE ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

Extendicare Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

