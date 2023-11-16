FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Lifted by William Blair

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 57.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

