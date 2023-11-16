FY2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.42.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$35.40 and a one year high of C$50.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

