FY2023 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Raised by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 1.51. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

