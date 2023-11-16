FY2023 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

GTBIF stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

