FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.
Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.67 million. Hamilton Thorne had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.28%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HTL
Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE HTL opened at C$1.38 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.
About Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.