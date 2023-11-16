FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.67 million. Hamilton Thorne had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE HTL opened at C$1.38 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

