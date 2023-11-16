FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Raised by Cormark (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

IAG stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

