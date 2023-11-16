FY2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.26 and a 12 month high of C$22.96.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

