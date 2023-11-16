FY2023 EPS Estimates for Monroe Capital Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 625.04%.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.