FY2023 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Lifted by Analyst

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,417,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 818,216 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 3,512,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.