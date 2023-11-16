FY2023 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Decreased by Analyst

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.13.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

TSE:PLC opened at C$16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$565.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.02. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.85 and a 1-year high of C$29.15.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

