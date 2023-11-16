FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

