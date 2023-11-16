FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Decreased by Raymond James

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pro Reit in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th.

