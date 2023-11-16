FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pulmatrix, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pulmatrix in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pulmatrix’s current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PULM stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

