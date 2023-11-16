FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.73). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,089.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,089.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,882 shares of company stock worth $4,394,678. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,338,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 1,585,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

