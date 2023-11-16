FY2023 EPS Estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Lifted by William Blair

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SharkNinja in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SN opened at 44.00 on Wednesday. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 43.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $229,844,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $30,134,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $15,160,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

