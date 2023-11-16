FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VERA. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VERA opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 590.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 140.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $317,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,394.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.