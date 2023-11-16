FY2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

About Viper Energy Partners

