FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Lifted by Cormark

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE VHI opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$154.45 million, a PE ratio of 354.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

