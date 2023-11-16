GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.42.

GDI opened at C$37.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.45. The company has a market cap of C$548.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$50.94.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

