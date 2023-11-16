GeoVax Labs, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 643,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

