GeoVax Labs, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GOVX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.93.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
