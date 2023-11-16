Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.25. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 94,988 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Getty Images by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Images by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.