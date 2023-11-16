Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

