Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Lowered to GBX 950

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.89) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 817.20 ($10.04) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,001.60 ($12.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 836.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.99), for a total value of £73,542.15 ($90,313.34). Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Stories

