Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

