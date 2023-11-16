Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

