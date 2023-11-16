Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Insider Buys £16,133 in Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) insider Peter Todd acquired 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £16,133 ($19,812.11).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GR1T opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Thursday. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.45 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.80 ($0.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.58. The firm has a market cap of £76.75 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Grit Real Estate Income Group alerts:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.