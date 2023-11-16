Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

