Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,945,349.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 356,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 264,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Harrow Health
Harrow Health Trading Down 1.3 %
HROW opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow Health
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.