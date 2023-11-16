HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Candel Therapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.