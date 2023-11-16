HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADLFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

