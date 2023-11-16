HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.00). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($10.34) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synlogic by 20.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 10.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.