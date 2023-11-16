HC Wainwright Comments on Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aeterna Zentaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

