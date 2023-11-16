HC Wainwright Comments on Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
