HC Wainwright Comments on Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

About Co-Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.