HC Wainwright Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($19.47) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($18.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

