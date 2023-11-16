HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Broadwind in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.57. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadwind

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $11,610. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

