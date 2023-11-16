HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zymeworks in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.
Zymeworks Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $539.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
