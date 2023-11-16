HC Wainwright Weighs in on Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KPRX opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

