Head-To-Head Analysis: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 0.19% 5.05% 2.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.09%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Corsair Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 17.50 Corsair Gaming $1.38 billion 0.98 -$60.92 million $0.09 145.91

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corsair Gaming. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corsair Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for streamers and content creators. In addition, it offers coaching and training, and other services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its website. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

