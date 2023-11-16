Head to Head Survey: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) versus Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $29.64 million 3.41 $21.74 million ($2.00) -1.88 Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 3.41 $232.62 million $1.85 17.22

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kilroy Realty 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $39.82, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -72.66% 19.43% 1.99% Kilroy Realty 19.00% 3.84% 1.97%

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of June 30, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 86.6% occupied and 88.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.7%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and three in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.7 billion, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 35% leased.

