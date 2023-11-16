Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.