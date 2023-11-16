Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.68%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

