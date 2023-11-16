Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $38.41 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.54 and its 200 day moving average is $330.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $373.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

