Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.44. Holley shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 185,592 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at $268,797.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Holley Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 202,154 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

