Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,990,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 35,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,563,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after buying an additional 542,132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,279,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 268,815 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 542,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

