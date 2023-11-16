HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 815,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,995 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.68.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Trading Up 3.9 %

HUYA Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.67.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

